DPM Dar, British foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan Pakistan DPM Dar, British foreign secretary discuss bilateral ties

They exchanged views on further enhancing bilateral cooperation

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 16:43:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

They exchanged views on further enhancing bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora, particularly at the UN Security Council.

Both leaders agreed to maintain contacts and also meet on the sidelines of the high-level events scheduled to be held later this month at the United Nations, New York.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday emphasised the importance of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project for regional connectivity.

Also Read: DPM Dar holds telephonic talks with Azerbaijani foreign minister on ECO Summit

They agreed to work closely for an early finalisation of the framework agreement, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The DPM/FM held a telephonic conversation with the FM Amir Khan Muttaqi who welcomed the decision of Pakistan to up-grade its diplomatic relations to the ambassador level and informed that Afghanistan has decided to reciprocate the same.

He termed it a very positive development in bilateral relations.

Both leaders also reviewed implementation of decisions taken during DPM/FM’s visit to Kabul in April this year and vowed to continue working together to establish mutual trust between the two brotherly nations.