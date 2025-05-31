DPM Dar holds telephonic talks with Azerbaijani foreign minister on ECO Summit

Pakistan Pakistan DPM Dar holds telephonic talks with Azerbaijani foreign minister on ECO Summit

DPM Dar holds telephonic talks with Azerbaijani counterpart on ECO Summit

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 21:33:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart on Saturday.

During the call, Foreign Minister Dar expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Azerbaijan. The two ministers discussed the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in July.

Also Read: DPM Dar discusses regional developments with Azerbaijani counterpart



The conversation covered details of the ECO meeting, including participants and procedural matters. The ECO Summit is expected to take place in early July in Azerbaijan.