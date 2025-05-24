DPM Dar discusses regional developments with Azerbaijani counterpart

DPM Dar discusses regional developments with Azerbaijani counterpart

Focus was on regional issues, global affairs, and strengthening diplomatic engagement

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 24 May 2025 23:29:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke on the phone with Azerbaijan's foreign minister, where both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties.

The conversation also covered key regional and international issues of mutual interest. According to the Foreign Office, special focus was given to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s planned visit to Azerbaijan, highlighting the growing importance of diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from tomorrow (Sunday).

During the visit, the prime minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will expose India’s real face to the world during the visit.

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on 29th and 30th of this month.