Dar, Saudi envoy reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties

Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy calls on Pakistani foreign minister in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy Monday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar here and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, they discussed full gamut of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen already existing fraternal relations across all sectors, a press release issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

A day earlier, Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Algeria Ahmed Attaf.

Welcoming the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to maintain regional peace and stability, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

As non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination at multilateral fora to achieve common objectives.