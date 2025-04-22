Nawaz Sharif extends his stay in London due to medical reasons

The former prime minister's stay in London was extended on the advice of doctors.

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 05:49:49 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has extended his stay in London due to medical reasons.

According to the party sources, the former prime minister's stay in London was extended on the advice of doctors. The doctors have advised Nawaz Sharif to undergo further tests.

Nawaz Sharif is undergoing regular medical check-ups by the doctors who are monitoring his condition. Apart from his treatment, the PML-N president Nawaz Sharif is reportedly engaging in political consultations with PML-N leadership

The former prime minister, who had arrived in London from Belarus earlier this month for a two-week stay, has re-arranged his return ticket.

