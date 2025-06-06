In-focus

Met Office forecasts severe heatwave during Eidul Azha

Met Office forecasts severe heatwave during Eidul Azha

Pakistan

From June 7 to 12, upper regions of the country will remain under a severe heatwave.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Intense heat is expected across the country during the Eidul Azha holidays and the following week, said the Meteorological Department.

From June 7 to 12, upper regions of the country will remain under a severe heatwave.

Temperatures in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be 5 to 7°C above normal. Similarly, daytime temperatures in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be 5 to 7°C higher than usual.

Upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are likely to experience temperatures 4 to 6°C above normal.

The report states that tomorrow, most parts of the country will be hot and dry, with extremely hot weather in plain areas.
 

Related Topics
EIDUL AZHA 2025
Pakistan



Related News