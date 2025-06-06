Met Office forecasts severe heatwave during Eidul Azha

From June 7 to 12, upper regions of the country will remain under a severe heatwave.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Intense heat is expected across the country during the Eidul Azha holidays and the following week, said the Meteorological Department.

Temperatures in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be 5 to 7°C above normal. Similarly, daytime temperatures in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be 5 to 7°C higher than usual.

Upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are likely to experience temperatures 4 to 6°C above normal.

The report states that tomorrow, most parts of the country will be hot and dry, with extremely hot weather in plain areas.

