Sindh bans four-seater rickshaws, introduces stricter traffic rules to curb accidents

Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar led the meeting approving these changes

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Sindh government has approved major traffic reforms to improve road safety, including banning four-seater rickshaws, mandatory third-party vehicle fitness checks, and higher fines for violations.

This follows a rise in deadly accidents in Karachi, especially involving dumpers and water tankers, which caused nearly 500 deaths in 2024. Heavy vehicles will now be banned from daytime roads and must have fitness certificates.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar led the meeting approving these changes, including outsourcing vehicle fitness inspections and banning tinted windows, fancy lights, and sirens.

Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla confirmed no registration or permits will be issued for four-seater or larger rickshaws, with strict enforcement against unauthorized vehicles. Water tankers and dumpers must install trackers and sensors.

Only one- and two-seater rickshaws will be allowed to reduce congestion. Heavy fines were set, such as Rs200,000 for government vehicles driving wrong way and up to Rs300,000 for repeated dangerous driving offenses.

At least five cameras will be required on heavy vehicles, and e-challans will be sent to owners’ registered addresses. Vehicles with unpaid fines cannot be sold. Traffic, transport, and excise systems will be integrated online, and a special traffic magistrate will handle related cases.

