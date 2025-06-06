FO rejects Modi's remarks on Kashmir as baseless, misleading

Pakistan Pakistan FO rejects Modi's remarks on Kashmir as baseless, misleading

Pakistan remains firmly committed to supporting the just struggle of the Kashmiri people

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 20:53:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office on Friday strongly rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks on the situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling them baseless and misleading.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said such comments are a deliberate attempt to divert global attention from the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territory.

He expressed deep regret that the Indian Prime Minister once again blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack without any evidence. Jammu and Kashmir, he added, is a UN-recognized disputed territory, and its final status must be determined in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

Read also: Pakistan condemns airstrikes by Israeli forces on Lebanon

The spokesperson emphasized that mere statements and claims cannot change the legal and historical reality of the region. Claims of development in the region are hollow, given the heavy military presence and suppression of fundamental freedoms in occupied Kashmir.

He pointed out that arbitrary arrests are being carried out, and systematic efforts are underway to alter the demographic structure of the region in violation of international law, including the Geneva Conventions.

Pakistan, he reiterated, remains firmly committed to supporting the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their rights and dignity. He called on the international community—particularly the UN and human rights organizations—to hold India accountable for its atrocities and ensure the Kashmiri people are granted their inalienable right to self-determination in line with UN resolutions.

