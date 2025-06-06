Pakistan condemns airstrikes by Israeli forces on Lebanon

The reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability

Fri, 06 Jun 2025 15:18:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has unequivocally condemned airstrikes by Israeli forces on Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon on 5 June 2025.

These attacks, launched on the eve of Eidul Azha, constitute a blatant violation of international law, sovereignty of Lebanon, and the ceasefire agreement of November 2024.

“The reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability, and undermines efforts for lasting peace. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Lebanon, during this difficult time,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

“We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations and ceasefire mediators, to take immediate action to hold Israeli occupying forces accountable and prevent further escalation”.

It added that Pakistan remains firmly committed to peace, justice, and the principles of international law.

