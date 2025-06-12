Bilal Azhar Kayani assigned additional role as minister of state for finance

Kayani already holds the position of Minister of State for Railways

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned Bilal Azhar Kayani the additional portfolio of Minister of State for Finance, effective immediately, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Kayani already holds the position of Minister of State for Railways and serves as the head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit.

This latest appointment further expands his responsibilities within the federal government.