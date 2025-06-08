Erdogan reaffirms Turkiye's resolute support to Pakistan

(Web Desk) - Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his country's resolute support to Pakistan on key issues.

Turkiye's president discussed several issues with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a telephonic conversation between them.

Both countries also agreed to expedite implementation on the key decisions taken in recent meetings between Pakistan PM and Turkiye’s President during this year.

PM said this would help accelerate bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

During the conversation, Prime Minister conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Turkish President, as well as to the brotherly people of Turkiye, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

While recalling their recent meetings in Istanbul and Lachin, the Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan once again for Turkiye’s strong and unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent Pakistan-India crisis. He said this gesture has won the hearts of the people of Pakistan and added another glorious chapter to the history of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood.

Both leaders reaffirmed their unflinching support to each other on their core interests. They also discussed the latest regional and global developments, including the situation in Gaza.

In his remarks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Prime Minister for his good wishes on Eidul Azha and reciprocated these sentiments for the people of Pakistan. He also reaffirmed Turkiye’s resolute support to Pakistan on all important issues.