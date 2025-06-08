Bannu jirga pledges full support against Fitna Al-Khawarij

The Jirga was held on June 7 (Saturday) in the Kam Chashmi region

BANNU (Dunya News) - A Jirga in Bannu was held which decided to provide complete support to the local administration and state efforts to eliminate Fitna Al-Khawarij.

The Jirga was held on June 7 (Saturday) in the Kam Chashmi region of Police Station Domel in which almost 300 people of Taos tribe participated.

The Jirga discussed the security and overall peace situation on the reported presence of Fitna Al-Khawarij. Local leaders including Malik Tawani, Malik Nasir and Fareed Khan participated in the jirga.

Sources said the jirga decided on several key points: establishing a local committee of around 30 local people to protect Kam Chashmi area and the committee would coordinate with the local administration.

Also, the jirga decided to send local elders to the houses thought to be sheltering the members of Fitna Al-Khawarij or those areas which have soft corners for the extremist groups. They would be warned to stop supporting this group or else face the wrath of law enforcement agencies. “If members of the Fitna Al-Khawarij group are seen in Kam Chashmi, announcement will be made on loudspeakers,” the jirga said.

It was also decided that the locals should made proactive efforts for the arrest of members of the extremist elements.

