Oman Sultan accepts PM Shehbaz's invitation, extends return invite to visit Oman

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman today (Sultan), to convey his warm Eid greetings to the Sultan and the brotherly people of Oman.

While exchanging Eid wishes, the two leaders prayed for unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah. They also offered special prayers for the people of Gaza.

The Prime Minister thanked His Majesty the Sultan for Oman’s position during the recent crisis between Pakistan and India, and appreciated its support for de-escalation and dialogue.

While recalling the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Oman, the Prime Minister emphasised on the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman across all spheres.

The Prime Minister reiterated his most warm and cordial invitation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. His Majesty Sultan Haitham very graciously accepted the invitation and invited the Prime Minister to also undertake an official visit to Oman. Both visits would be held on mutually convenient dates to be worked out through diplomatic channels.