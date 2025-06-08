Five firefighters injured while dousing blaze at factory in Karachi's Landhi area

Pakistan Pakistan Five firefighters injured while dousing blaze at factory in Karachi's Landhi area

The blaze initially erupted in one of the factories, but strong winds caused the flames to spread

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 19:04:44 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - At least five firefighters were injured on Sunday while battling a massive blaze at a factory in Karachi's Landhi Industrial Area.

The fire erupted in a factory within the Landhi Export Processing Zone during the early hours and quickly spread to three nearby units due to the presence of flammable materials.

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze initially erupted around 4:00am in one of the factories, but strong winds caused the flames to spread to two adjacent units.

The affected factories included two dealing in used clothing and one producing oil-based products. A total of over a dozen fire tenders, including newly dispatched five vehicles and two additional snorkels, are part of the ongoing firefighting operation.

Rescue teams are facing difficulties due to heavy smoke, but officials reported that the fire has been contained from spreading further. Efforts to fully extinguish the flames are still underway, and factory goods are being salvaged wherever possible.

Thankfully, due to Eid holidays, the factories were closed, and no casualties have been reported. However, authorities have launched an inquiry into the extent of financial losses caused by the incident.