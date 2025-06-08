PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to governors, chief ministers

The provincial chief executives thank the PM

Updated On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 16:10:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has phoned governors and chief ministers of all four provinces and exchanged Eid greetings and best wishes to them.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and congratulated them on Eidul Azha.

The chief ministers thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged Eid greetings to him. They also expressed their best wishes for the PM.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif phoned President Asif Ali Zardari and congratulated him on Eid. President Zardari thanked the PM and expressed his best wishes for him. The two leaders also discussed the overall political situation of the country and various issues.

