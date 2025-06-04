Punjab governor approves multiple bills

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab governor approves multiple bills

Following his approval, the bills have now become acts and are immediately enforceable across Punjab

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 18:11:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan has approved several bills passed by the Punjab Assembly.

Following his approval, the bills have now become acts and are immediately enforceable across Punjab.

Among the approved bills are the Imperial Tutorial College University Bill 2025, the Mukabbir University of Science and Technology Gujrat Bill 2025, the Leeds University Amendment Bill 2025, and the Police Order Amendment Bill 2025.

The governor has also sanctioned the National College of Business Administration and Economics Lahore Amendment Bill 2025, the Times Institute Multan Bill 2025, the ABWA University Faisalabad Bill 2025, the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2025, and the Punjab Motor Vehicles (First Amendment) Bill 2025.

Read also: Punjab governor lauds PM Shehbaz leadership during Marka-e-Haq

Additionally, he approved the Punjab Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Arms Amendment Bill 2025, and the Punjab Judicial Academy Amendment Bill 2025.

Further approvals include the Punjab Financial Advisory Services Bill 2025, the Police Order Amendment Bill 2025, the Punjab Fertilizer Control Bill 2025, the Provincial Employees Social Security Amendment Bill 2025, and the Stamp Amendment Bill 2025.