111 still at large a day after Malir jailbreak

Police confirmed a case regarding the jailbreak was registered at Shah Latif Town police station

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Authorities on Wednesday recaptured 15 more inmates who escaped from Malir Jail after the recent earthquake in the area, bringing the total number of re-arrested prisoners to 105.

The prison sources said 111 inmates were still on the run. Raids are being conducted at the residences of the fugitives in an effort to apprehend them.

Authorities have stated that leniency will be considered for those who return voluntarily.

Police confirmed that a case regarding the jailbreak was registered at the Shah Latif Town police station.

The FIR includes serious charges such as attempted murder, armed robbery, police encounter, and sections under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the remaining fugitives, while security across the city’s detention facilities has been tightened in the aftermath of the escape.

