Punjab governor lauds PM Shehbaz leadership during Marka-e-Haq

Punjab governor lauds PM Shehbaz leadership during Marka-e-Haq

Matters related to Punjab province as well as the overall political situation were discussed.

Updated On: Fri, 23 May 2025 16:03:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, lauding his leadership for effective decision-making during Marka-e-Haq.

During the meeting, the matters related to Punjab province as well as the overall political situation were discussed, according to a PM Office press release.

Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan were also present in the meeting.

