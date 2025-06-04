PM invites Omar Ayub for consultation on CEC appointment

PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to forward recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated consultations for the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commission members by formally inviting leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, for a meeting.

In a letter addressed to Omar Ayub, the Prime Minister noted that the tenure of the current CEC and two members had ended on January 26, but they continued to serve under Article 215 of the constitution.

Referring to Article 218, PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to forward recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee for the appointments and extended a formal invitation to Omar Ayub for a consultative meeting on the matter.