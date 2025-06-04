India cornered in the world due to successful diplomatic strategy: Dar

Dar was briefing the media about diplomatic efforts to apprise the world of India’s aggression

Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 15:24:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that India has been cornered as a result of successful diplomatic strategy.

Dar was briefing the media about Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to apprise the world of India’s aggression against Pakistan.

He said as a part of diplomatic strategy, he paid the first visit to China on May 19. “It was originally a bilateral meeting. However, at China's request, the May 19 meeting was made trilateral. China proposed including Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as part of the visit,” Foreign Minister Dar said.

He stated that he informed the Chinese and Afghan officials about Pakistan’s offer to India to hold an independent investigation. “The friendly countries appreciated Pakistan's offer.”

Dar said that Pakistan exercised its right to self-defence in response to Indian aggression. He was all praise for China for extending full support to Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan effectively presented the facts before the world, and India’s claims of regional dominance have been shattered. The world has appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also mentioned visit of a delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations. They acknowledged Pakistan's stance, he added.

India also sent four to five dozen people abroad but they failed to plead their case, he continued.

Dar said Pakistan also sent a delegation led by Tariq Fatemi to Russia which highlighted Islamabad’s point of view on the war with India.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Türkiye and met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He also toured Iran and briefed its leadership on the latest situation. From April 23 to May 11, Pakistan presented its point of view to the world. The international community praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

We had consistently said that any aggression would be met with a strong response — and Pakistan exercised its right to self-defence in response to Indian aggression.