Pakistan will defeat Indian proxies in Balochistan: Atta Tarar

Tarar warns against foreign-backed terror in Balochistan, vows peace will prevail.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Balochistan is Pakistan’s lifeline and a few terrorists cannot destabilize the country.

He asserted that Indian proxies operating in the region would be defeated, just as India faced defeat in recent conflicts.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Tarar revealed that Balochistan had faced 32 attacks during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, yet the Pakistani forces have remained resilient. "Peace will return to Balochistan," he stated, emphasizing the nation's resolve against foreign-sponsored terrorism.

Tarar accused India of using terrorism as a tool of foreign policy, citing the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada as an example.

He further alleged that Indian intelligence operatives are behind unrest in Balochistan, referencing Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian Navy officer caught in Pakistan, who posed as a businessman while facilitating acts of terrorism.

He criticised Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for frequently mentioning Balochistan in their speeches, suggesting it reflects their strategic interest in fueling instability in the province.

"Our forces are effectively countering this Indian-sponsored chaos, referred to as Fitna-e-Hindustan," Tarar said.

The minister also highlighted the role of Indian media in spreading misinformation and glorifying terrorism. He pointed out that footage of the recent Jaffar Express attack surfaced on Indian media before Pakistani authorities had access, raising suspicions about India's involvement.

“They celebrated the attack,” he claimed, accusing Indian outlets of promoting fake news and giving excessive coverage to separatist elements.

Tarar condemned the glorification of terrorists like Noor Wali on social media and criticized Indian media for treating such individuals as celebrities.

During the press briefing, he also presented a video compilation showcasing evidence of Indian involvement in Balochistan, including statements from Indian politicians and media reports.

Reiterating the government’s stance, Tarar concluded by affirming that just as India failed in its direct confrontations, its proxies in Balochistan will also be defeated, ensuring a return to peace in the province.