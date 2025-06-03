Security forces kill seven Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan operations

Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 10:59:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy in two separate operations in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

An intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Mach, Kachhi district on reported presence of “Fitna al Hindustan” terrorists on June 2, 2025, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed.

In another IBO conducted in general area Margand, Kalat district, a “Fitna al Hindustan” terrorist hideout was busted and two terrorists were successfully neutralized.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of Indian sponsored terrorism and their facilitators to justice.

Indian proxies real threat to regional peace: DG ISPR



DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Balochistan could never be separated from Pakistan. It is the part of Pakistan. India and its proxies are the real threat to regional peace.

He stated this while having a special conversation with teachers at Hilal Talks 2025.

‘BLA (Fitna al-Hindustan) has full financial support from India. Kashmir will be the part of Pakistan. Pakistan Armed forces are from the people and the people are from the armed forces. This bond of love will remain forever. Long live Pakistan, DG ISPR said.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry explained that Balochistan is deeply connected to Pakistan’s economy and culture. People from all provinces live together like one family.

The DG ISPR said India is creating unrest in Balochistan and the region. He said terrorism in the province has no ideology. Instead, it is fully supported and funded by India.

He revealed that terrorists receive training, money, and treatment from Indian agencies. According to him, India uses Afghanistan as a base to run these activities.

He warned that these terrorists are enemies of development and peace in Balochistan. They fear progress in the region. Once children gain education and jobs, their influence will end.

He urged the youth to choose education over violence. He said Balochistan has the potential to become Pakistan’s richest province.