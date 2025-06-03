11th tremor in 24 hours jolts parts of Karachi

The earthquake struck with 2.4 magnitude on the Richter scale

Tue, 03 Jun 2025 10:43:01 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Earthquake of mild intensity was once again felt in parts of Karachi late on Monday night, according to Pakistan’s seismic monitoring authorities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the earthquake struck at approximately 11:16pm, with 2.4 magnitude on the Richter scale. The epicentre was recorded near Malir, around 10 kilometres below the surface.

Parts of the mega city where the tremors were felt include Landhi Sherpao Colony and Quaidabad. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The tremour marks the 11th such incident in the past 24 hours, raising concerns among residents as the PMD has warned that mild aftershocks may continue over the next two days.

An earlier quake was recorded at 8:49pm, with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale, according to the Seismic Monitoring Centre. The epicentre was located approximately 30 kilometres east of the Defence Housing Authority, at a depth of 13 kilometres, the monitoring centre said.

Earlier, residents reported feeling tremors in the vicinity of Landhi and Malir at approximately 10:25am. Locals from Quaidabad, Malir, Saudabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Khokhrapar, Steel Town, and surrounding neighbourhoods also confirmed experiencing the jolts.

A second round of tremors was felt at 11:04am, causing widespread panic. Many residents rushed out of their homes in fear.

The Seismological Centre, in a statement, said the tremor in Landhi and Malir had a magnitude of 3.2. The epicentre was located near Quaidabad at a depth of 10 kilometres. The quake was officially recorded at 10:29am.