Pakistan Pakistan India, proxies real threat to regional peace: DG ISPR

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 02:49:52 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Balochistan could never be separated from Pakistan. It is the part of Pakistan. India and its proxies are the real threat to regional peace.

These words were expressed by DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry while having a special conversation with teachers at Hilal Talks 2025.

‘BLA (Fitna al-Hindustan) has full financial support from India. Kashmir will be the part of Pakistan. Pakistan Armed forces are from the people and the people are from the armed forces. This bond of love will remain forever. Long live Pakistan, DG ISPR said.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry explained that Balochistan is deeply connected to Pakistan’s economy and culture. People from all provinces live together like one family.

The DG ISPR said India is creating unrest in Balochistan and the region. He said terrorism in the province has no ideology. Instead, it is fully supported and funded by India.

He revealed that terrorists receive training, money, and treatment from Indian agencies. According to him, India uses Afghanistan as a base to run these activities.

He warned that these terrorists are enemies of development and peace in Balochistan. They fear progress in the region. Once children gain education and jobs, their influence will end.

He urged the youth to choose education over violence. He said Balochistan has the potential to become Pakistan’s richest province.