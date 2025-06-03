Economy improving, India given strong reply: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon has said economy is looking up and Pakistan is enjoying good days.

Speaking at a ceremony, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said, ‘We have to further strengthen the country's defence and economy. On the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto, we will build free houses for flood victims.

‘The ownership of the houses will be in the name of women. Economic situation is improving in the country’.

Sharjeel Memon added that a bus service has started in Karachi for the convenience of people; a pink taxi service is going to start for women, and double-decker buses will also come to Karachi next month.

The Sindh minister said that Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to Indian expedition.

