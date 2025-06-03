No political prisoner in Azad Kashmir: PM Anwarul Haq

People in AJK enjoy fundamental democratic freedom

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said there is no political prisoner in Azad Kashmir, adding people in AJK enjoy fundamental democratic freedom.

There is a people’s representative coalition government in Azad Kashmir, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said while talking to the students.

He said Azad Kashmir is a peaceful region, there is no a single political prisoner in Azad Kashmir, adding people have access to basic democratic freedoms, and a representative government has been established in Azad Kashmir based on a coalition of allied parties.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said in Azad Kashmir, the development budget is distributed equally between the government and the opposition.

In occupied Kashmir, 900,000 Indian troops are committing atrocities on the unarmed citizens of occupied Kashmir.

The PM added that oppressed citizens in occupied Kashmir are being subjected to brutality, adding, ‘We pay tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces of Pakistan. Our life and death are with Pakistan.’

Our ancestors had approved the resolution of accession to Pakistan before the formation of Pakistan. We have a historical relationship with Pakistan. God willing, the time is not far when occupied Kashmir will be completely free from Indian domination, he said.