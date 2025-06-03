Terrorists attack on two police stations in Bajaur and Bannu thwarted

Terrorists attacked Loi Mamund (Bajaur) and Miryan (Bannu) police stations late night

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The police bravely confronted and repelled the attacks by the Khawarij terrorists on police stations in Bajaur and Bannu.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed stated the police stations in Loi Mamund (Bajaur district) and Miryan (Bannu) were attacked by Khawarij terrorists late night. The police force bravely confronted the attackers and successfully repelled them, he added.

The IG announced commendation certificates and rewards to encourage the officers who courageously faced the terrorists.

Mohsin Naqvi lauds police

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the police team for repelling the attack by Khawarij terrorists on police stations in Bannu and Bajaur.

He stated that the brave officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have previously repelled such terrorist attacks.

Naqvi congratulated the entire police team for defeating the malicious intentions of the Khawarij terrorists.