Marriyum Aurangzeb grills PTI for crying foul over alleged rigging in Sialkot by-election

Pakistan Pakistan Marriyum Aurangzeb grills PTI for crying foul over alleged rigging in Sialkot by-election

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the PML-N leader said that the PTI’s circus is back

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 18:22:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb grilled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for crying foul over the alleged rigging in PP-52 by-election being held in Sialkot.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the PML-N leader said that the PTI’s circus is back.

“Same old script, lies, drama, and non stop whining. When you have no results to show, you cry louder,” said the PML-N leader in her social media post.

“Defeat looking desperate. Screaming like sore losers because they are sore losers. No plan, no shame, just non stop propaganda as always,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Meanwhile, polling for the Punjab Assembly by-election in PP-52 (Sialkot) has concluded.

PTI’s circus is back

Same old script, lies, drama, and non stop whining. When you have no results to show, you cry louder. Defeat looking desperate. Screaming like sore losers because they are sore losers. No plan, no shame, just non stop propaganda as always. #PP52SherKa — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 1, 2025

According to the Election Commission's schedule, polling continued without interruption from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Vote counting has now begun.

Stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Also Read: Vote counting begins as polling for PP-52 by-election concludes

A tough contest is being expected between PML-N’s Hina Arshad Warraich and independent candidate Fakhar Ghumman, while PPP’s Raheel Kamran Cheema and TLP’s Chaudhry Shafqat are also in the running.

There are 296,563 registered voters in the constituency. Out of 185 polling stations, 11 have been declared highly sensitive, prompting heightened security deployment.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Arshad Warraich.