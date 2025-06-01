Vote counting begins as polling for PP-52 by-election concludes

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Polling for the Punjab Assembly by-election in PP-52 Sambaharial, Sialkot, has concluded.

According to the Election Commission's schedule, polling continued without interruption from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Vote counting has now begun.

Stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

A tough contest is expected between PML-N’s Hina Arshad Warraich and independent candidate Fakhar Ghumman, while PPP’s Raheel Kamran Cheema and TLP’s Chaudhry Shafqat are also in the running.

There are 296,563 registered voters in the constituency. Out of 185 polling stations, 11 have been declared highly sensitive, prompting heightened security deployment.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Arshad Warraich.