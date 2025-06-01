India behind terrorist networks in Balochistan, says Field Marshal Asim Munir

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that India is behind the terrorist networks in Balochistan.

Addressing a Jirga in Quetta, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stated that India's proxy war is no longer hidden; it has now turned into open aggression. He said that every conspiracy by the enemy—whether internal or external—will be foiled.

“Pakistan Army is fully prepared to respond to every threat, and peace in Balochistan is non-negotiable,” he added.

In his address, he emphasised that the future of Pakistan is linked with Balochistan.

At the end of the Jirga, tribal elders expressed solidarity with the government and the armed forces of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that grievances of the people of Balochistan can be resolved through dialogue, but terrorists cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

The prime minister stated that development and unrest cannot go hand in hand, and that 25% of the next federal development program (PSDP) has been allocated for Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the people of Balochistan, saying that in response to India’s attacks on May 6, 7, and 10, the Pakistan Armed Forces responded with such bravery and courage that the enemy will remember the defeat for a lifetime.

