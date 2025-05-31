PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to defeat terrorism during Quetta visit

At Balochistan Grand Jirga, PM hails military victory, pledges development and national unity

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that terrorists are "thirsty for blood" and stand firmly against Pakistan’s progress and stability.

Addressing the Balochistan Grand Jirga, the Prime Minister congratulated the nation and especially the people of Balochistan, saying, “I extend heartfelt congratulations to everyone. The Pakistan Armed Forces have defeated the enemy in a way they will never forget.”

He stated that India imposed aggression on Pakistan but received a forceful response. “The enemy was dealt such a blow that it will remain engraved in their memory. During this tense period, the entire nation stood united, showcasing exemplary national solidarity. Though short, this conflict was extremely dangerous.”

Shehbaz Sharif praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his exceptional leadership during the recent escalation, adding that the military’s victory brought pride to the nation. He recalled Balochistan’s historical support for Pakistan, referencing the province’s backing of Quaid-e-Azam during the independence movement. “The development of Balochistan is the development of Pakistan,” he emphasized.

He warned that terrorists aim to disrupt peace and halt progress in the country. “They do not want to see Pakistan prosper,” he said. He highlighted that significant development work was carried out in Balochistan during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and called for collective efforts to thwart the designs of anti-state elements.

Referring to the 2010 consensus-based NFC Award, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national unity, stating, “Lack of funds will not be allowed to hinder unity and progress.”

He announced multiple development initiatives for Balochistan and praised Punjab for contributing a portion of its share to support the province. “Helping Balochistan is not a favor — it is our duty,” he declared. “The federating units are like brothers. We must move forward together.”