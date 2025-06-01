Fazlur Rehman announces protest against child marriage law

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected the child marriage law, announcing that his party will launch a movement against the government’s recent action.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, he said Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, but now its Islamic identity is under threat.

Fazl said that some laws were being made under pressure from the IMF and FATF, adding that the country was going through a phase of “modern slavery.”

He slammed the bill for going against Quran and Sunnah, and warned that they would not permit any such legislation to pass.

He said a large gathering in Hazara Division on June 29 and promised nationwide rallies to raise awareness.

He also criticised the PPP for protesting only to protect its corruption record and warned that India’s aggression, fueled by Modi’s “foolishness,” could push the region into trouble.