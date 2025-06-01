JUI-F announces protest campaign in KP against corruption, misgovernance

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has announced a province-wide public movement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against rising corruption, nepotism, administrative failure, and deteriorating law and order.

The decision came during a joint meeting chaired by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, which included the provincial executive council, central leadership, and members of the parliamentary party.

During the session, participants briefed the JUI-F leader on issues such as alleged corruption in the provincial government, mismanagement of public funds, and the controversial Kohistan scandal. The party discussed these matters in detail and finalised a series of protest initiatives.

The JUI-F will also mobilise against the recently proposed Child Marriage Bill and the Mines and Minerals Bill, both of which it strongly opposes. The first major demonstration is scheduled for June 29 in Battagram, marking the start of the campaign, particularly in Hazara Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticised the Mines and Minerals Bill, calling it an assault on the province’s constitutional rights. He further demanded investigations into the Kohistan scandal, BRT project, Malam Jabba case, and the Billion Tree Tsunami, urging that those responsible be exposed before the nation.

He also categorically rejected the Child Marriage Bill, stating that the party would seek legal consultation and challenge the legislation in the Federal Shariat Court.