Federal government announces four Eidul Azha holidays

PM Shehbaz approved four holidays from June 6 (Friday) to June 9 (Monday)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has announced four Eidul Azha holidays.

According to reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved four days of holidays from June 6 (Friday) to June 9 (Monday).

The cabinet division is expected to issue a notification anytime.

The provincial governments have not yet made their own announcements regarding the holidays.

The first day of Eidul Azha in Pakistan will fall on June 7 (Saturday).

ZILHAJ MOON

The Zilhaj moon was sighted across the country on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that Eidul Azha would be observed on June 7 (Saturday).

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Maulana Khabeer Azad said that no credible reports of moon sighting were received from any region of Pakistan.

As a result, he added, it was unanimously agreed that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on June 7, 2025.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Islamabad for sighting the crescent of Zilhaj 1446 Hijri.

Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presided over the meeting.

Members of SUPARCO, the Meteorological Department, and other relevant institutions were also present in the meeting to assist the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meanwhile, zonal committee meetings were also held in various cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Eidul Azha falls on the 10th day of Zilhaj, which also marks the Hajj pilgrimage.

Earlier, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) also predicted that the Eidul Azha would fall on June 7.

Arab media reported that the Zilhaj moon was sighted in Indonesia, where the Islamic month began on Wednesday, May 28, and Eidul Azha would be observed on June 6.

However, in Brunei Darussalam, the moon was not sighted, and Eidul Azha there would be celebrated on June 7.