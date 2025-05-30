Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at cattle market

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the cattle market set up on the Expressway for Eidul Azha.

During his visit, Naqvi ordered a designated parking area to be allocated and also directed a reasonable reduction in the animal prices.

He reviewed the facilities provided to traders and citizens in the cattle market, inspected cleanliness arrangements, and observed the overall management of the market.

He also interacted with traders who had come from across the country. He inquired about the arrangements from the traders.

Responding to their concerns, the interior minister immediately ordered an expansion of the cattle market area and instructed for adequate lighting and water supply in the market.

On the other hand, the traders stated that customer turnout was still low and due to the intense heat, most people prefer to visit the market in the evening or at night.

The minister showed special interest in a white bull, praised its beauty, and learned that the asking price for the bull is Rs1.8 million. It has a weight of over 14 maunds (approximately 560kg).

Additionally, Mohsin Naqvi also met citizens present at the market and, upon their request, ordered the immediate repair of the pedestrian crossing bridge adjacent to the market.