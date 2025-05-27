CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Pakistan's largest model cattle market in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Pakistan's largest model cattle market in Lahore

It can accommodate 25,000 large sacrificial animals and 150,000 small animals.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 27 May 2025 13:03:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has inaugurated the country’s largest model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran area of Lahore.

The chief minister visited the model cattle market and reviewed the available facilities. On this occasion, she was given a briefing on the project.

CEO Tasur Ahmed informed that Lahore cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran suffered a financial loss of hundreds of millions of rupees in the auction this year.

The annual contract for the Lahore cattle market was awarded at a lower amount compared to last year, adding the contract was awarded for Rs1.5 billion as compared to previous year’s Rs1.99 billion.

The briefing also revealed that the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market in Lahore can accommodate 25,000 large sacrificial animals and 150,000 small animals.

Spread over 74 acres, the model cattle market includes 20 large sheds for animals while fans have also been installed for first time due to weather conditions.

