India denies Trump's mediation role during tensions with Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan India denies Trump's mediation role during tensions with Pakistan

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor dismissed Trump’s mediation role in his recent statements

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 May 2025 18:12:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - India has once again rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims of playing mediation role during recent Pak-India tensions.

According to sources, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor dismissed Trump’s mediation role in his recent statements, emphasizing that India never agreed to any negotiations with Pakistan through US president.

“It wasn’t any mediation. He only facilitated the communication,” the Indian leader said.

He added that India made several phone calls to US but it wasn’t mediation at all.

He was of the view that Trump lacks the qualities of a president.

Also Read: Trump tells Pakistan, India to 'stop' clashes

Tharoor further highlighted that Indian leaders have consistently maintained that they never recognised Trump or the United States as a mediator.

It merits mention here that India had sought US help to secure ceasefire during the recent clashes with Pakistan.

However, defence analysts said that Tharoor’s remarks are against the reality and it was in fact India that requested US involvement during tense standoffs with Pakistan.

The BJP government is using Tharoor’s late wife’s murder case as a tool of blackmailing, said the experts.

They said that Tharoor is making a narrative on the international front only on the behest of Modi government.