ATC hands 27-year jail term to PTI MNA, others in May 9 cases

The accused were sentenced to 27 years in prison along with a fine of Rs327,000

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad sentenced PTI MNA Abdul Latif and four others to 27-year imprisonment for attacking a police station during the May 9 riots.

ATC Special Court-II judge Tahir Abbas Sipra handed down the punishment after finding the accused guilty of attacking the Ramna police station during the May 9 riots.

The accused were sentenced to 27 years in prison along with a fine of Rs327,000. The sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

MNA Abdul Latif, who was elected from NA-1 Chitral, was not present in the court when the verdict was announced. He will be disqualified for five years after the conviction.

The judge told the accused that 20 witnesses, including magistrates, recorded their testimonies against them. He said the protests should be held peacefully and the participants should never take law into their own hands.

“You are accused of attacking the Ramna Police Station in Islamabad. If you attack your own police stations, the country will no longer be livable,” the judge remarked.

A case had been registered against the accused in the Ramna police station under various sections for offences including burning a motorcycle and attacking police personnel.

Later, police took the four accused present in the court into custody. The court also issued arrest warrants for other PTI supporters accused of involvement in the riots but were absent from the court.