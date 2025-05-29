Army officer among four soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations

Pakistan Pakistan Army officer among four soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations

Indian-sponsored terrorists attempted to attack a security forces check post in general area Shawal

Updated On: Thu, 29 May 2025 23:40:27 PKT

SHAWAL (Dunya News) – Security forces killed seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, said ISPR.

According to military’s media wing, on night 28-29 May, Indian-sponsored terrorists attempted to attack a security forces check post in general area Shawal, North Waziristan district. The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, six Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Daniyal Ismail (age: 24 years, resident of District Mardan), a brave young officer who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom along with his three men.

The three soldiers who paid ultimate sacrifice include Naib Subedar Kashif Raza (age: 42 years, resident of District Chakwal), Lance Naik Fiaqat Ali (age: 35 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Muhammad Hameed (age: 26 years, resident of District Abbottabad).

In an another encounter that took place in Chitral District, security forces successfully neutralised one Indian sponsored kharji.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan

Security forces killed five terrorists belonging to Indian proxy “Fitna al Hindustan” in two separate engagements in Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations against the militants were conducted on May 28, 2025.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in Loralai district, on reported presence of India-backed terrorists. During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged their location and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralised. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

The killed Indian sponsored terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including henious acts of terrorism on N-70 near Rarasham on 26 August 2024 and 18 February 2025, that resulted in martyrdom of thirty innocent civilians.

The killed Indian sponsored terrorists were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies, and were relentlessly pursued by the security forces.

In another engagement that took place in Kech District, one more terrorist was eliminated.



