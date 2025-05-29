Pakistan, Tajikistan resolve to elevate strategic cooperation

Also reviewed bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, energy sectors

DUSHANBE (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Tajikistan, showing satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation, have expressed the resolve to elevate the strategic cooperation to a new level for the mutual benefit of the two countries and the people.

The resolve was expressed during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe today.

During the meeting, the two leaders held in-depth and wide-ranging discussions covering various aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Tajik President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fondly recalled the signing of the historic Strategic Partnership Agreement during the Prime Minister’s visit to Dushanbe in July last year, which laid a strong foundation for strengthening bilateral relations and advancing shared interests.

The leaders reaffirmed the fraternal ties existing between the two countries marked by shared history, culture and geography.

They also reviewed bilateral cooperation across all areas, including political, trade and economic, energy, defence, security, and regional connectivity.

Both the leaders agreed to actively pursue new avenues for cooperation, with a focus on fostering investment opportunities, enhancing educational linkages, prompting cultural exchanges, advancing information technology collaboration and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

On CASA-1000, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon reaffirmed their commitment to positioning it as a pivotal project for regional integration. Welcoming the holding of the CASA-1000 Inter-Governmental Council in Dushanbe on 15 May 2025, the Prime Minister assured the shared commitment to its early operationalization.

Regarding economic cooperation, the two leaders, acknowledged the untapped potential in bilateral trade and underscored the importance of actively pursuing new avenues of cooperation in line with the decisions taken during the 7th Session of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held in Islamabad in December 2024.

They also agreed to effectively leverage the existing institutional frameworks including twelve Joint Working Groups to further enhance collaboration between the two countries, especially in the oil and gas and energy sectors.

They took good note of growing bilateral cooperation in the field of defence and security and reiterated their resolve to further boost the same in order to overcome the common security challenges faced by the two countries.

They emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, combating cross-border organized crime and human and drug trafficking.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also exchanged perspectives on regional and global geopolitical developments.

They emphasized the importance of working together to promote peace, stability, and economic development in the region. On the peaceful resolution of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border dispute, the Prime Minister felicitated the President on this milestone and appreciated the President’s prudence and wisdom in resolving the issue through peaceful means. The Prime Minister hoped that this historical development would usher in a new era of cooperation and progress in the region.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with cooperation at the multilateral fora, including at the UN, OIC, SCO and ECO and reaffirmed their resolve to continue collaboration on global and regional issues of common interest.

The Prime Minister, reaffirming Pakistan’s historical and cordial ties with Tajikistan, underscored the importance Islamabad attaches to ongoing structured and multifaceted engagement with Tajikistan, for mutual gains.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening connectivity linkages with the Central Asian region. Towards that end, he highlighted China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a linchpin of Pakistan’s connectivity with the region.

Shehbaz Sharif also briefed the Tajik President on the latest situation in the South Asian region.

The Prime Minister underscored that our region could not afford India’s irresponsible and unlawful actions since the 7th of this month, which amounted to acts of war and violation of the UN Charter and international law.

The Prime Minister urged the international community to hold India accountable, reiterating that Pakistan desires peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full resolve if challenged.

He also underscored that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions remains fundamental to securing lasting peace in the region.

In his remarks, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said that as a staunch friend of Pakistan, he was also very worried at the events of early May. The Tajik President said that he would always promote peace and stability in the region. He added that he is deeply impressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarkable leadership which is critical to the restoration of peace and security in the region.

President Emomali Rahmon reaffirmed Tajikistan’s desire for further intensifying bilateral cooperation in all fields, terming Pakistan as a trusted partner. Noting regular high-level exchanges, he underlined the importance of closer collaboration in the areas of science and technology, agriculture, industry, hydropower generation, and tourism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Tajikistan’s leadership role in Water Diplomacy and congratulated the President of Tajikistan for the successful organization of international events including the International High-Level Conference on Glaciers' Preservation in Dushanbe.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to President Emomali Rahmon for an official visit to Islamabad to continue strategic dialogue and deepen the multifaceted partnership.

The President of Tajikistan also hosted a special reception in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, at the invitation of the Government of Tajikistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Dushanbe today to participate in the International High-Level Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation.

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials.

Upon arrival at Dushanbe, he was received by the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda. Upon arrival at Qasr-e-Millat, the President of Tajikistan welcomed the Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation.