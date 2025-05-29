Water is Pakistan's red line, says Field Marshal Asim Munir

'We must build a strong Pakistan where all institutions operate under the Constitution and law'

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has declared that water is a red line for Pakistan and the fundamental right of 240 million Pakistanis will not be compromised.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he made these remarks while talking to vice-chancellors, principals, and senior professors of various universities.

The COAS stated that teachers are the greatest asset of Pakistan, adding, “Whatever I am today is because of my parents and my teachers.”

He emphasised that shaping the character of future generations is the responsibility of educators. “You must pass on Pakistan’s true story to the next generation. In the struggle for truth, Allah has supported Pakistan in every way.”

Highlighting national unity, the army chief said, “The battle for truth proves that when a nation stands united like an iron wall, no power in the world can break it.”

Regarding Kashmir, the Field Marshal firmly stated, “There can be no compromise on Kashmir. We can never forget it, and India must know that Pakistan will never abandon Kashmir.”

He reiterated, “Water is Pakistan’s red line, and we will not let anyone infringe on this essential right of 240 million people.”

Refusing to accept Indian hegemony, the army chief said, “Pakistan will never accept India’s dominance. India has tried for decades to suppress the Kashmir issue but has failed. It is no longer possible to do so.”

He also condemned India’s internal issues, stating, “Terrorism in India stems from growing oppression and discrimination against minorities, especially Muslims. On the other hand, Kashmir remains an international dispute. Terrorists in Balochistan are Indian-sponsored and have no connection with the Baloch people.”

The Field Marshal emphasised, “We must build a strong Pakistan where all institutions operate under the Constitution and law — free from political pressure and personal interests — solely for the welfare of the people. Anyone who tries to weaken the state’s narrative must be opposed.”

During the Q&A session, participants expressed their pride in the armed forces, saying, “This safe land stands because of those in uniform. We are proud of Pakistan and our military and will always stand by them.”

