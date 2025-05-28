India can't stop Pakistan's water, says PM Shehbaz at Lachin trilateral summit

Pakistan Pakistan India can't stop Pakistan's water, says PM Shehbaz at Lachin trilateral summit

Water is Pakistan’s lifeline: PM Shehbaz slams India’s threats

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 May 2025 16:33:31 PKT

LACHIN (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly rejected India’s threat to cut off Pakistan’s water supply, calling it unacceptable and declaring that water is Pakistan’s lifeline.

“India will never be able to stop our water,” he said during the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan trilateral summit held in Lachin.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on its Independence Day, PM Sharif praised the country’s struggle for freedom, saying it has earned its place among the nations of the world.

He emphasised the historic and cultural ties between Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan, and said the summit reaffirms their commitment to stronger cooperation and friendship. He also lauded Turkish President Erdogan’s firm handling of the PKK issue.

On the recent tensions with India, PM Sharif criticised New Delhi for making baseless allegations regarding the Pahalgam incident without evidence.

Read also: Azerbaijan announces $2b investment in Pakistan

He said Pakistan offered to conduct an impartial investigation, which India rejected.

“Using Pahalgam as a pretext, India resorted to aggression,” he added, applauding Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan armed forces for their professional and powerful response, backed by the entire nation.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and condemned India’s violations of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

“This water is essential for 240 million people. Blocking it is not an option India can ever succeed in,” he stated, calling for a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions.

He further noted that Pakistan remains the most affected country by terrorism, having sacrificed 90,000 lives in the fight. “Our resolve to eliminate terrorism is unwavering,” he said, adding that Pakistan is fortunate to have friends like Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

“Our three nations stand united for peace, justice, and high moral values,” the premier concluded.



