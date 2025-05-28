Azerbaijan announces $2b investment in Pakistan

(Web Desk) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during a trilateral summit held in Lachin with Pakistan and Turkiye.

Addressing the meeting, President Aliyev highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties among the three nations, stating that they are moving forward together to achieve shared goals.

President Aliyev said Azerbaijan is reviewing investment projects in Pakistan and emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships in defence and other sectors with Pakistan and Turkiye.

He recalled the support both countries extended during the 2020 war, adding that defense cooperation among the three nations holds great potential and is key to regional stability. He also expressed interest in collaborating in tourism.

Commenting on regional tensions, President Aliyev noted that the Pakistan-India conflict is deeply concerning and stressed that disputes should be resolved peacefully. He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s full solidarity with Pakistan during recent escalations with India.

Speaking at the summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on its Independence Day and expressed hope for a new era of development in its liberated territories.

He said the second trilateral meeting reflects mutual respect and trust among Turkiye, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan, and called for stronger strategic ties.

Erdogan welcomed the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India and praised the wise leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in diffusing tensions.

He also condemned the brutal killing of children in Gaza and vowed to stand against those destroying peace in the region.

He stated that the region is of strategic importance and urged all three nations to collaborate to achieve common objectives.

