Security forces kill five Indian-sponsored terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed five terrorists belonging to Indian proxy “Fitna al Hindustan” in two separate engagements in Balochistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations against the militants were conducted on May 28, 2025.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in Loralai district, on reported presence of India-backed terrorists. During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged their location and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralised. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

The killed Indian sponsored terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including henious acts of terrorism on N-70 near Rarasham on 26 August 2024 and 18 February 2025, that resulted in martyrdom of thirty innocent civilians.

The killed Indian sponsored terrorists were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies, and were relentlessly pursued by the security forces.

In another engagement that took place in Kech District, one more terrorist was eliminated.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism and their facilitators to justice, ISPR said.

