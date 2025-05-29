Seminar censures brutal Khuzdar bus attack

At least 10 people, including students and teachers, were killed in the attack

SWAT (Dunya News) - A seminar and solidarity walk were organised by the Center of Excellence Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Saidu Medical College, Swat, to strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar.

At least 10 people, including students and teachers, were killed in the Khuzdar bus attack.

The event was held to promote national unity and cohesion in the country against the terror outfits.

The students and faculty members discussed the tragedies from APS Peshawar to Khuzdar, emphasizing the vital role educational institutions play in building a resilient and united nation.

Addressing the gathering, the Center for Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Director General reiterated a firm commitment to combat extremist ideologies through education, awareness, and youth engagement.

Following the seminar, students participated in a walk held to show solidarity with the security forces.

They were also holding the placards inscribed with slogans seeking justice for the martyrs of Khuzdar bus attack.

“We are APS, we are Khuzdar – We will rise,” read the placards.

The slogans reflected the youth’s passion, awareness, and unwavering resolve against terrorism.

Students of Saidu Medical College pledged to remain steadfast in the defence of homeland.