Khuzdar blast tragedy death toll rises to 10

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The death toll of the school bus attack in Khuzdar rose to 10 after two more children succumbed to injuries.

Sheema Ibrahim, who was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) of Quetta, breathed her last.

She was the daughter of a Levies official and had been in critical condition since the explosion.

Muskan, another student, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment after the terrorist attack.

The deaths of the two children raised the death toll to 10, security sources confirmed.

The students were victims of a suicide attack orchestrated by India-backed terrorists. Among the martyrs are seven girls and one boy, including Sania Soomro, Hifza Kausar, Esha Saleem, Haider, Malaika, and Sehr Saleem.

Security officials stated that the cowardly attack was planned on Indian soil, holding the Indian state and its proxies responsible for shedding the blood of innocent schoolchildren.

On May 21, a blast targeted a school bus near Zero Point on the National Highway in Khuzdar. It resulted in the tragic deaths of children and two teachers, and left 34 others injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the school bus was destroyed in the blast. A total of 38 injured children were rushed to the Khuzdar CMH for emergency medical treatment.

Police officials said the blast caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a case regarding the terrorist attack on the school bus was also registered at the CTD police station in Khuzdar.

The FIR, filed by the police, includes charges of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.

The fatalities include eight APS students, seven girls and one boy, along with two adults.

On the day of the attack, students Saniya Soomro (Grade 6), Hafza Kausar (Grade 7) and Ayesha Saleem (Grade 10) died on the spot.

Later, Haider, Malaika and Sehr Saleem succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that entire nation stood resolute behind its armed forces and the law enforcement agencies in the collective will to eradicate the scourge of terrorism as well as safeguard the sovereignty and security of Pakistan.