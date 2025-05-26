It's pleasure to host PM Shehbaz, delegation: Turkish President Erdogan

Shehbaz Sharif shared that the meeting also reviewed progress in multifaceted bilateral relations

ANKARA (Dunya News) – Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdoğan said he was pleased to host Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

In a message shared in Turkish on social media platform X, President Erdoğan stated that during his meeting with the Pakistani PM, several important issues were discussed. He said that the discussions with Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation focused on the economy, trade, and security.

He emphasised the need to further strengthen Türkiye–Pakistan relations in all areas.

President Erdoğan added that he sends a message of love to the Pakistani brothers through the Prime Minister of Pakistan and thanked Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation for visiting Türkiye. He prayed that Allah may preserve the unity and brotherhood between the two nations.

Earlier, in his own post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to President Erdoğan as his “dear brother” and expressed gratitude.

He also expressed heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the Pakistani people for their Turkish brothers and sisters.

Shehbaz Sharif shared that the meeting also reviewed progress in multifaceted bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

The PM further stated that he reaffirmed his commitment to continue working together to further strengthen the unbreakable bond of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Sharif had an important meeting with the Turkish President. According to the official communiqué of the meeting, both sides agreed to further expand Pakistan-Türkiye relations. Discussions were also held on the longstanding, historical, and cultural ties between the two nations.

The PM expressed deep gratitude for Türkiye’s support during the Pakistan–India tensions, stating that Türkiye’s backing reflected the historic and eternal bond between the two countries.