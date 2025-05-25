Pakistan, Turkiye vow to deepen multifaceted cooperation

The prime minister will visit Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan till 30th of this month.

ISTANBUL(Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Turkiye for their unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent developments in South Asia.

He said this during his warm and most cordial meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Türkiye for their unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent developments in South Asia, underscoring the strength of the fraternal bonds between the two nations. He lauded Turkiye’s principled stance and the outpouring of support of goodwill of the Turkish people for Pakistan and termed it as a source of great comfort and strength for Pakistan.

He highlighted the commitment and courage and the spirit of sacrifice of the armed forces of Pakistan and the resolute patriotism of the people Pakistan that was demonstrated in an unprecedented manner which contributed greatly to Pakistan's overwhelming victory in Marak-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos in the defense of homeland.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to further strengthen economic cooperation, particularly through joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment.

The Prime Minister highlighted key sectors including renewable energy, Information Technology, defense production, infrastructure development, and agriculture as areas of mutual interest and potential.

The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership to greater heights.

They also followed up on the implementation of key decisions taken during the seventh session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held in Islamabad on 13 February 2025.

Both sides agreed to take steps for achieving five billion dollars annual bilateral trade target as agreed earlier by the two leaders.

In addition to bilateral issues, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan reaffirmed their principled support for each other's core concerns, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

They also expressed deep concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to the affected Palestinian population.

The engagement reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further deepen the multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The two leaders pledged to continue working closely for regional peace, sustainable development, and the shared prosperity of their peoples.

Turkish President Erdogan also hosted dinner in honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the accompanying delegation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening, on a two-day visit to Turkiye.

Upon his arrival at Istanbul airport, he was received by Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler, Governor Istanbul, President of Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye, Consul General Istanbul, senior officials of the Turkish government and Pakistani diplomats posted in Turkiye.

During the visit, the prime minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on 29th and 30th of this month.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the political, regional and economic situation.

Both the leaders also discussed the internal and external security issues keeping in view the ongoing regional developments.

PPP chairman briefed the prime minister on recent contacts made regarding the Pakistan-India tensions and shared details of a recent briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.