PM Shehbaz to embark on foreign tour next week to expose India's actions

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe

Published On: Fri, 23 May 2025 20:26:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit several countries next week to expose India’s true face to the world.

According to the Foreign Office, his upcoming tour will include visits to Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Iran.

Preparations for these possible visits have already begun, and the Prime Minister is expected to begin his travels next week.

Sources further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will expose India’s true face to the world and present India’s statements and accusations before friendly nations.

According to the FO’s statement, the PM will have “wide-ranging discussions” with the leaders of the four countries on issues including bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

“He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgement for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India,” the FO added.

“The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from 29-30 May 2025,” the statement read.

