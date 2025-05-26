Kashmir Council Sweden pays tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir

Pakistan Pakistan Kashmir Council Sweden pays tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir

Participants expressed deep affection for Pakistan and Kashmir

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 10:49:10 PKT

STOCKHOLM (Dunya News) – A grand demonstration was organised by the Kashmir Council Sweden to mark the Day of Solidarity with Pakistan and Thanksgiving Day.

A peaceful protest march and public gathering were held in the city of Stockholm, Sweden, aimed at expressing solidarity with Pakistan, the Pakistan Army, and support for the Kashmiri people.

Led by Sheikh Saeed, IPOF officials and leaders actively participated in the event. A large number of Pakistani and Kashmiri community members joined the march.

The demonstrators chanted passionate slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The participants expressed deep affection for Pakistan and Kashmir, and the march echoed with slogans of love and solidarity for both Pakistan and Kashmir.

